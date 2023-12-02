Rescue dog helps healthcare workers deal with emotional stresses of their work

The story of how a dog, armed with unconditional love, became a therapeutic presence for the medical staff working at a facility was shared on social media. The dog named Recon works as a certified therapy dog to help the team members ‘work through the emotional stresses of their work’.

The image shows a rescue dog named Recon. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GoodNews Movement posted about Recon on Instagram. They also added an image and a video about the doggo. The video captures the pooch promoting emotional well-being among the medical staff.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“After paramedic Will Hall saw firsthand how emotionally difficult working the ER can be, he decided to help ER doctors, nurses and staff who treat everything from heart attacks and strokes to broken bones. So Will adopted Recon and went through pet therapy training so Recon could be certified to work as a therapy dog inside hospitals,” the page wrote.

“Now, Will and Recon make regular trips to emergency rooms throughout @Adventhealth Central Florida to help team members decompress and work through the emotional stresses of their work. Dogs can be good news, too!” they added.

Take a look at this post to see Recon interacting with the medical staff:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 20,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

What did Instagram users say about this therapy dog?

“Such a lovely dog - what a great story,” commented an Instagram user. “All animals are here to teach us love and heal our human hearts,” added another. “I absolutely love this!! So many dogs needing to be rescued would love a job like this! The joy and healing dogs bring to medical workers and even patients too,” expressed a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Most dogs just want to receive and give love. They really are heroes in a way that I don't know they'll ever fully understand,” joined a fourth. “Dogs are the best! Angels with paw,” wrote a fifth.