Heroic dog chases away bear to save 4-year-old boy

A dog's bravery saved a 4-year-old boy's life when he came too close to a bear. Gregory Grant and his son Gavin were taking a walk in their yard, when, to their surprise, they spotted a bear ahead of them. (Also Read: Dog travels 160 km across Switzerland in one night) A golden retriever saved a 4-year-old boy from a bear.(Unsplash)

Upon spotting the bear, Gregory immediately held his son and started running away. During their escape, their faithful 8-year-old golden retriever, Jake, sprang into action. The pooch heroically chased the bear away. Gregory later praised Jake's role in preventing any potential threat, reports WTNH.com. The pooch took care of the situation by relentlessly chasing the bear and forcing it to run away. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Jake was also rewarded with ice cream for his brave act. "He got quite a few treats, he got ice cream, he got a bath that night. He got the whole nine yards… He helped us out that day for sure," said Gregory Grant to WTNH.com.

This isn't the first time that a bear has caused panic among humans. Earlier, a bear entered the wedding reception of a couple in Colorado, USA. The uninvited guest, not only shocked people but also raided the dessert counter at the wedding.