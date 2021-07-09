Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch

The video of the horse being airlifted by a rescue helicopter has prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:29 AM IST
The image shows the officials airlifting the horse in California.(Twitter/@OCFA_PIO)

A video of what the officials of Orange County Fire Authority termed as ‘one of the most technical horse rescues’ they performed has won people’s hearts. The clip shows how the officials rescued a horse trapped in concrete debris in California.

Shared on Twitter, the video may leave you with a smile too. “One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed.” Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF’s responded to a horse in San Juan Capistrano that was stuck on its back- wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The texts appearing on the video further explain the incident in detail.

Take a look at the Twitter video:

Also, in a series of replies to the same tweet, the fire department shared how the officials rescued the animal. “The horse had run off after it was spooked and the rider had safely dismounted. With the horse sedated by the vets on scene, the technical rescue firefighters rigged an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse for its helicopter hoist out of the concrete overhang,” they wrote. Take a look at the rest of the tweets.

The post prompted people to share various appreciative comments. “Heroes for all—humans and horses! Incredibly challenging situation but you all worked smart and swiftly for a success outcome. Simply amazing! Thank you for all that you do!” wrote a Twitter user. “Sharp work there! Nice job” shared another. “Awesome work you guys & thank you for all do for animals as well as people,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

twitter viral video

