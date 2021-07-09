Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch

A video of what the officials of Orange County Fire Authority termed as ‘one of the most technical horse rescues’ they performed has won people’s hearts. The clip shows how the officials rescued a horse trapped in concrete debris in California.

Shared on Twitter, the video may leave you with a smile too. “One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed.” Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF’s responded to a horse in San Juan Capistrano that was stuck on its back- wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The texts appearing on the video further explain the incident in detail.

“One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed.” Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF’s responded to a horse in San Juan Capistrano that was stuck on its back- wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar. pic.twitter.com/1TFhO58SuU — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

Also, in a series of replies to the same tweet, the fire department shared how the officials rescued the animal. “The horse had run off after it was spooked and the rider had safely dismounted. With the horse sedated by the vets on scene, the technical rescue firefighters rigged an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse for its helicopter hoist out of the concrete overhang,” they wrote. Take a look at the rest of the tweets.

Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation. An amazing team effort by our tech rescue team, air ops crew, firefighters, the veterinarian and the horse community. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

The post prompted people to share various appreciative comments. “Heroes for all—humans and horses! Incredibly challenging situation but you all worked smart and swiftly for a success outcome. Simply amazing! Thank you for all that you do!” wrote a Twitter user. “Sharp work there! Nice job” shared another. “Awesome work you guys & thank you for all do for animals as well as people,” expressed a third.

