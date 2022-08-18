Rescued elephant calf reunites with its herd. Watch heartwarming video

The videos of forest officials rescuing animals stuck in sticky situations are always wonderful to see. There are also many people working in the forest departments who take the time to post such clips on Twitter. Just like this video by Parveen Kaswan. The video shows a rescued elephant calf reuniting with its herd.

“This is what satisfaction looks like. From finding a calf at morning 8 AM to making it survive. Then by evening taking it 5 kms to see getting back in the herd,” Kaswan wrote. He also shared more information about the incident in a few follow up tweets.

“The small calf was found in agriculture field in morning yesterday. Somehow separated from herd. Was rescued from crowd & taken to jungle. Give food & medical checkup was done. In meantime hunt for the herd was started. He was washed & sanitised with dung & dirt,” he tweeted. “Taken 5 kms to the location where herd was present. To satisfaction of all herd came and took the calf in family and just vanished. By evening all went well. Family will be tracked for next few days,” he also added.

Take a look at the posts:

The video was shared earlier today and since being posted, it has accumulated more than 14,000 views – and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Sir, how do you identify that this calf belongs to that particular herd?” asked a Twitter user. “Nearest herd in the area. Circumstantial evidences. Movement and direction of herd,” replied the IFS officer. “This is fantastic work. Kudos to your team and you. You guys make our country so proud,” expressed another. “A beautiful story. All's well that ends well,” commented a third. “Kudos to the team,” wrote a fourth.

