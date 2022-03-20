Rescued kitten takes a bath. Watch its cute antics as its paws get squeaky clean

Giving your pet a bath for the first time can be a difficult task for many. Especially if these pet kittens and puppies are adopted at a young age, their first bath might be one of the cutest moments that one can ever have with them. So if you are wondering what a bath time routine could look like for a kitten when it is taking one for the first time, then Tangerine the kitten is here to show you.

This video has been posted by an Instagram page based in Brooklyn, named Heidi Wrangles Cats. Through this page, one can foster, adopt or donate towards the caretaking of kittens and cats. This video opens to show the cute bath time routine for a tiny little kitten named Tangerine. Through text inserts the video, one gets to know that this kitten, along with its siblings, was found with dirty paws and soon taken under the care of Heidi.

There is a chance that this adorable cat video might make you go ‘aww’ and that too repeatedly. The video was reshared by the page Cats of Instagram with the caption that reads, “It was about time our poopy paw crew got baths! And Tangerine wanted to be the one to model for the camera for it.” The caption with complete with a heart emoji.

Watch the cute cat video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram around seven hours ago and it has so far garnered almost 5.2 lakh views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop laughing at the text inserts in the cat video.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “Precious little baby.” So calm during bath time,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You need some rubber ducks.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video that is equal parts cute and funny?