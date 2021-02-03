Home / Trending / Restaurateur in Belgium misses her customers, decides to serve mannequins
trending

Restaurateur in Belgium misses her customers, decides to serve mannequins

Therese Mahieu began serving glasses of red wine to dummies with wigs, hats and scarves sitting at the bar.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Mannequins with balloon heads representing customers are seen on chairs at tables.(REUTERS)

A Belgian restaurant owner near Brussels says she misses her customers so much since her restaurant was forced to close last October under coronavirus laws, she has replaced them with mannequins.

Therese Mahieu began serving glasses of red wine to dummies with wigs, hats and scarves sitting at the bar this week in protest against Belgium's COVID-19 measures.

Mannequins with balloon heads representing customers. (REUTERS)

The dummies, made of balloons, give her a sense of community that has been lost at restaurant Chez Therese in the town of Rixensart, in Brussels' commuter belt, since clientele were barred from entering to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Therese, owner of the restaurant "Chez Therese", poses next to mannequins with balloon heads. (REUTERS)

While Belgium has yet to see a surging third wave of coronavirus cases, the home of the European Union and NATO has one of the world's highest per capita COVID-19 death tolls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
belgium
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP