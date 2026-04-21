Retired Air Force officer lashes out at woman body-shaming her on Instagram

A retired Air Force officer has slammed a woman after being body-shamed by her on Instagram. In a viral video, the Instagram content creator detailed how a troll attacked her over a minor wardrobe detail, sparking a larger conversation about the need for women to support rather than police one another. Retired Air Force officer and digital content creator, Anjani Mishra. (Instagram/@yourstruly_anjii)

The video shared by retired Air Force officer and digital content creator Anjani Mishra opens with a text insert that reads, “In a world where women don’t support each other, we have women teaching modestly.”

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Mishra shared that a few days back, she received a remark on a video she posted where a woman bodyshamed her. The video in question was an emotional clip where Mishra talked about getting aachar (pickles) from her mother every year.

Narrating her story, Mishra shared that though she was wearing her regular clothes, a woman tried slamming her for an open button. When she called out the troll, the individual replied with even more derogatory words.

“Then I told her, I had to tell her that a person of my caliber, a retired air force officer, doesn't need to sell herself on Instagram to become popular. I do not seek cheap popularity," Mishra said in the video, adding that she told the troll that her account was reported for “harassment and bullying”.

Following this, the woman deleted all her comments and started following Mishra’s Instagram profile. She concluded the video by explaining why she chose to address the remarks in a video.