IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Retired NASA astronaut poses with rescue doggos. Post melts hearts
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
trending

Retired NASA astronaut poses with rescue doggos. Post melts hearts

"You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Some images are so wholesome that they continue to spread joy years after being clicked. This photo of retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with his two rescue doggos perfectly fits that category. The photograph clicked in 2009 found its way to Reddit and was reshared on the subreddit ‘aww’. Chances are it may leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart.

“Retired Nasa Astronaut, Leland Melvin’s official portrait,” reads the caption. The portrait features Melvin sitting with a smiling face as his two doggos Jake and Scout lick him excitedly.

Take a look at the share:

Retired Nasa Astronaut, Leland Melvin’s official portrait from r/aww

Shared on January 25, the post has garnered over 77,300 upvotes and numerous comments from netizens. Melvin had also shared the photograph in his official Twitter account on January 8 which had garnered over 6,000 likes.

The wholesome portrait left netizens gushing and the comments section proves that. People lauded the idea of taking an official portrait along with the rescue dogs.

One individual also pointed out, the dogs may look goofy in the picture, but they sure composed themselves for the final shot.

Here’s what others had to say about this adorable moment:

“You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user. “The only unprofessional person in that picture was Melvin for failing to give two good boys pets,” joked another. “Puppers be like: DADDY!” commented a third while resonating the probable thoughts of the doggos.

What do you think of this post? Did it warm your heart too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ex-nasa astronaut nasa
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
trending

Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
trending

Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
trending

Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
"Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy", said Rajesh Kumar in the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
trending

Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The world's largest white crocodile park in Kendrapara district, was reopened for tourists on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
trending

Bernie Sanders' meme gets edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Queen, US Senator Bernie Sanders has been edited into all types of classic Bollywood movie scenes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
trending

Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Anushrut’s father shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
trending

Kitten’s reaction to seeing snow for the very first time is beyond adorable

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
This almost 15-second-long recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
trending

Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Cincinnati Zoo shared this Instagram post with the hashtag #TeamFiona.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST
“You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
trending

Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
These Bernie Sanders crochet doll is going viral and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
trending

Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Shared on Instagram, the video also features Tucker and his human, Linda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
trending

Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:15 PM IST
There is a possibility that if you have a brother or a sister, you’ll end up relating to Romeo or Casper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab taken from the Reddit video.(Reddit)
The image is a screengrab taken from the Reddit video.(Reddit)
trending

Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
“Squeezing orange peel in the sunlight,” reads the caption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ontario-based firm called Candy Funhouse is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies.(Unsplash)
The Ontario-based firm called Candy Funhouse is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies.(Unsplash)
trending

Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Candy Funhouse advertised these positions on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP