RIP Milkha Singh: Anand Mahindra pays heartfelt tribute to ‘The Flying Sikh’

India lost legend Milkha Singh on Friday, June 18. Following his demise, people from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay their tributes for “The Flying Sikh”, among them is industrialist Anand Mahindra too. Taking to Twitter, the business tycoon left a heartfelt note to pay his tribute to the legendary athlete.

“How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?” Anand Mahindra wrote in the opening line of his post. In the next few lines, he explained how Milkha Singh was not “just an athlete” but much more.

“He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti,” the industrialist wrote. His post is complete with a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at the post for Milkha Singh shared by Anand Mahindra:

Since being posted, Anand Mahindra’s post has been re-shared for over 2,000 times. Many shared their tributes while replying to the post. Some also posted throwback images of the legendary athlete.

Take a look at what people shared:

“Milkha Singh is perhaps the greatest sportsperson in India's history, the proof lies in the fact that there hasn't been a single athlete who could match his stats in more than 60 years since he retired! RIP Sir! #MilkhaSingh,” wrote a Twitter user. “Milkha Singh ji was honour of India when there was a little scope in sports in India. The Nation will always remember you "The Flying Sikh",” shared another.