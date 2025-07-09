Rishi Sunak rejoins Goldman Sachs, internet asks if he’ll work 70 hours a week

Rishi Sunak will return to Goldman Sachs in an advisory role while still serving as a member of parliament. The former UK Prime Minister started his career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs in 2001. This role will mark his first major position since resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party last year in July. Rishi Sunak will be rejoining Goldman Sachs, this time as a senior adviser. (AP)

David Solomon, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, announced the appointment by saying, “I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a senior adviser.”

“In his role, he will work with leaders across the firm to advise our clients globally on a range of important topics, sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape,” Solomon said.

Rishi Sunak sparks meme fest

Rishi Sunak’s return to the world of finance was marked with jokes and memes galore. Many of the meme-makers wondered whether Sunak would work 70 hours a week, as advised by his father-in-law – Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty.

“Rishi Sunak has joined Goldman Sachs to complete the quota of 70 hours of work per week,” joked one X user.

“When your father-in-law forces you to work 70hrs a week,” another quipped.

“I hope he puts his 70 hours per week and not disappoint his in-laws,” read one comment on X.

Many applauded the former UK PM for taking on a new role. Sunak will be donating his salary to the Richmond Project, a charity he set up to encourage numeracy, as per a report in The Guardian.

Goldman's hiring of Rishi Sunak, who had also served as Britain's finance minister, as senior adviser adds to a long list of senior politicians taking up positions in finance where their policy background and global networks are viewed as strategic assets.