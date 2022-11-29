RJ Karishma’s video perfectly captures the ‘Dukh dard peeda’ of every sibling

Is it ever possible to love someone whom you usually hate and bicker with everyday? If you have a sibling, you know that the answer is a big fat “yes.” Lots has been said about the bittersweet relationship between siblings and there is a latest addition to that list. It is a video by RJ Karishma that shows just some random things that siblings often fight about. Chances are, the video will make you say ‘That’s so us.’

“Dukh dard peeda,” she wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show her playing the roles of a woman and her brother. In the video, the brother and sister fight about almost everything. From the brother pretending to sleep to avoid answering the door to mimicking his sister to her stealing her brother’s jacket, the clip shows different situations that may seem absolutely relatable.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further received nearly 75,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“So relatable, my brother does the same things to annoy me all the time,” posted an Instagram user. “Exactly the same. Relatable,” shared another. “Based on a real incident,” joked a third. “Hahaha sooo truee,” expressed a fourth along with laughing out loud emoticons. “Soo true…,” wrote a fifth.