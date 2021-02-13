India opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who played a sensational knock on the opening day of the second Test, shared a heartwarming picture on Saturday.

In the picture, Sharma along with his daughter Samaira can be seen giving a little rub to the "sore fingers" of his wife Ritika after the end of the day's play in Chennai.

Ritika was on Saturday seen cheering for the India opening batsman during his scintillating knock against England on the opening of day of the second Test.

"Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Since being shared a few hours ago, Sharma's post has quickly gathered more than 54,000 likes - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. There were many who praised him for his brilliant performance in today's match, others wrote that the picture looks adorable.

"Well played today," wrote a Twitter user. "So adorable," shared another.

Sharma hit a brilliant 161 studded with 18 fours and two sixes and stitched a crucial partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The duo added 162 runs for the fourth wicket before Moeen Ali dismissed Sharma in the 73rd over.

Sharma said he knew about the turning nature of the wicket and was mentally prepared to face the bowlers on the track.

"We knew about how the pitch was prepared. We knew it was gonna turn and so we had a good few training sessions before the game began and we trained according to what we were going to expect in the middle," said Sharma in the virtual press conference on Saturday.

"So basically using you feat a lot more, making sure you sweep the ball and those kinds of things when you play on turning pitches. You gotta be proactive. You should be on top of the bowler making sure you are ahead of him was very crucial," he added.

India lost three wickets in the first session but Sharma displayed a solid batting performance hammering bowlers all around the ground for boundaries.

But three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Sharma's sensational knock had set the India innings up on Saturday.