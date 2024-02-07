 Memes on how singles are celebrating Rose Day will leave you in splits | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Rose Day 2024: Memes on how singles are celebrating will leave you in splits

Rose Day 2024: Memes on how singles are celebrating will leave you in splits

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 07, 2024 06:09 PM IST

Rose Day 2024: X is flooded with hilarious memes involving singles. These relatable jokes will leave you chuckling.

Rose Day started the week-long celebration of love that ends with Valentine’s Day. Though this special day about expressing love and affection with roses is almost over, people are still sharing tweets on X, including rib-tickling memes. Some of the memes posted capture the imagination of netizens on how singles are feeling on this day.

Rose Day 2024: An X user shared this hilarious post using a viral meme template. (X/@meme_craze_25)

We have collected some memes on Rose Day that may leave you laughing out loud.

The Hindi word for rose is gulab and this X user wants a gulab. Just not the flower kind but gulab jamun, a type of sweet, to make their day perfect.

Here is an individual who shared a Rose Day post referencing the viral ‘You Guys Are Getting Paid?’ meme featuring a scene from the film We're the Millers.

This individual imagines what a rose could be saying to other flowers on a day dedicated to it. The X user posted a meme featuring a dialogue from the web series Mirzapur.

Here are some more memes for you to enjoy:

What is Valentine’s Week?

Each year, one week in February, from February 7- 14, is celebrated as Valentine's Week. With each day dedicated to a special celebration, the week is celebrated in various ways across the world.

Also Read: Rose Day 2024: Netizens mark first day of Valentine's week with love-filled posts

After Rose Day on February 7, people celebrate Propose Day on February 8. While February 9 is Chocolate Day, February 10 is observed as Teddy Day. February 11, February 12, and February 13 are Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, respectively. The week ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

