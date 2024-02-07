 Rose Day 2024: People mark first day of Valentine's week with love-filled posts | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Rose Day 2024: Netizens mark first day of Valentine's week with love-filled posts

Rose Day 2024: Netizens mark first day of Valentine's week with love-filled posts

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Rose Day 2024: People typically give roses to one another as a token of their romance and affection. Each rose hold a different meaning.

Valentine's Day is recognised as a significant occasion dedicated to celebrating love and affection. Today, February 7, marks the first day of the Valentine's week- Rose Day. Every year, Rose Day is marked by people by gifting roses to each other. Roses hold great symbolic meaning in love. People typically give them to one another as a token of their romance and affection. Although roses come in a variety of colours, each colour holds a different meaning.

Valentine's Week: Rose Day falls on February 7. (Pexels)
Valentine's Week: Rose Day falls on February 7. (Pexels)

Today, as individuals around the globe mark Rose Day, many took to X and shared their unique celebrations. (Also Read: Thinking of a breakup ahead of Valentine's Day? This cookie company has a sweet way for it)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Check out how people are celebrating Rose Day:

(Also Read: Animal shelter surprises netizens with 'neuter your ex' programme for Valentine's Day. Here's what they mean) While Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14, the excitement for it begins a week before. These seven days of love are Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day on February 13.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On