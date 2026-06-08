2.5 lakh for Japan school trip, 90,000 for Goa’: Woman’s take on why families prefer one child divides internet

An X post highlighting the rising costs of raising children in urban India has sparked a debate, with users divided over whether financial pressures are pushing families to have only one child. The discussion began after X user AG shared details of the expenses incurred by a friend for her son’s school trips and personal spending.

The post has sparked a one-child family debate. (Unsplash/Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Friend paid 2.5 lacs for her son's school trip to Japan. Class 8. Plus extra 50 k for shopping. He bought a branded limited edition shoe for 19 k in Japan. 3 months ago she paid 90 k for Goa, 3 N, plus cash for expenses. Is it any surprise people have only one kid?” AG wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from users who weighed in on the rising costs of parenting, education and lifestyle expectations among urban families. While some agreed that raising children has become increasingly expensive, many users argued that the example reflected personal choice rather than financial necessity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Families which can spend this money on one child can easily afford another. It's the people who can't afford, are the ones suffering," one user commented.

‘If affordability was an issue, he wouldn’t have bought a 19k limited edition shoe,” wrote another.

Several users also suggested that modern parenting has become more consumption-driven, with parents voluntarily opting for premium experiences and elite schools.

“People can easily go to a less expensive school and have two kids. Its the mentality of having one kid and spoiling them rotten, that too only in terms of money/ hyper consumerism. Kids really only need friends, fresh air, home cooked food, books, they’re getting everything but!” one user remarked.

“These is absolutely no correlation. Parents who can afford to do these things have enough money to raise a second child. Money isn't the problem,” said another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post also prompted reflections on how parenting priorities have changed over time.

“This international trip is only on IB schools. Why are people spending so much to send kids to international schools. Why not stay in icse or cbse schools? It's a choice made by the parents. Kids don't decide their schools parents do,” one user wrote.

“Other kids go to Shimla in 10,000...Many go to local park once in a Yr without paying anything. It's matter of availability of money and choices parents make,” commented another.