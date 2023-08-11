24 crore for a teapot: What's so special about this record breaking utensil?

While a teapot might be commonly perceived as a mundane kitchen utensil, the uniqueness of this most valuable teapot is bound to leave you shocked. Wondering what's so special about this teapot? Let us tell you.

This teapot comprises gold, diamond, and rubies.(Twitter/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Crafted under the collaboration of the N. Sethia Foundation (UK) and Newby Teas of London, this exceptional teapot is known as 'The Egoist.' This teapot costs a staggering $3,000,000 (approximately. 24 crore) and set a world record for the most valuable teapot in 2016. (Also Read: Kerala jeweller sets world record for designing a mushroom-themed ring with 24,679 diamonds)

According to Guinness World Records, the pot is created by Italian jeweller Fulvio Scavia. It has a handle made of moulded mammoth ivory. The body of the pot has a foundation of 18k yellow gold and parts of gold-plated genuine silver. The gold is embedded with 1658 diamonds and 386 authentic Thai and Burmese rubies.

Take a look at this stunning teapot made of gold, diamond, and rubies here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records reshared about this record on August 9. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 76,000 times. The share has also garnered many comments.

Check out what people are saying about this pricey teapot here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "What will be the difference in tea if someone is having it in this teapot or in kuldhad. Tea will remain tea." A second added, "How can a teapot be richer and worth more than me? The N Sethia Foundation needs to adopt me." "Just to make tea! That's a luxurious tea though," expressed a third. "Wow," said a fourth. A fifth exclaimed, "Great."

What are your thoughts on this pricey teapot?