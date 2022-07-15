Kerala jeweller sets world record for designing a mushroom-themed ring with 24,679 diamonds

Guinness World Records regularly shares updates about various records created by people or groups around the world. Just like this incredible record created by Kerala-based SWA Diamonds. In a blog, the organisation explained how they entered the list of world records for clocking the 'most diamonds set in one ring'. The world record by the jeweller was achieved on May 5 in Kerala's Karathode.

24,679 natural diamonds were used in making the mushroom-themed ring named 'Ami', reports a blog by Guinness World Records. While the mushroom represents 'immortality' and 'longevity', Ami stands for immortality in Sanskrit.

"The record-breaking ring was created to draw attention to their brand [the jeweller] and raise visibility for their work," it also adds.

The blog also explains how the ring was created. First, a ring prototype with 41 unique mushroom petals was designed using a plastic mould and then recreated digitally through 3D printing. After that, the mould was filled with liquid gold. Upon completion of the base, diamonds were individually placed by hand on each side of the petals. Finally, the ornate mushroom shape was placed on a circular band, partially studded with diamonds, to complete the jewellery piece.

Take a look at the exquisite ring below:

The image posted by Guinness World Records shows the record-breaking ring with 24,679 natural diamonds.(Guinness World Records)

According to SWA Diamonds, the finished ring weighs 340 grams and costs $95,243 approximately Rs. 76,08,787.07.

"There is no greater joy than to live your dreams the way you were meant to. Our team feel accomplished and satisfied after knowing we have earned a new Guinness World Records title," Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Managing Director of SWA Diamonds, told Guinness World Records.