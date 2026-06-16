' 36,000 just to exist in the flat’: Bengaluru woman shares what it costs to live alone in a 1BHK in HSR

Rising rents and the soaring cost of living in Bengaluru have become a frequent topic of discussion among residents, especially young professionals navigating life in the city. From hefty security deposits to increasing rental prices, many have taken to social media to share their experiences of managing expenses in India’s tech capital.

The woman revealed that her monthly rent stands at ₹ 36,000.(Pexels/Representational image)

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Adding to the discussion is Bengaluru resident Shruti, who recently caught the internet’s attention after revealing the monthly cost of living alone in a one-bedroom apartment in HSR Layout.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shruti addressed the questions she says she receives most often about her lifestyle. “I am Shruti and ever since my one-room story blew up, I get DMs 24/7 with the same two questions: what is my rent and where do I stay?” she said in the clip.

She then revealed, “I stay in HSR and my rent is ₹36,000. Yes, that’s the amount just to exist in the flat.”

In the caption, Shruti shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses as a single woman living alone in a 1BHK apartment in HSR Layout. She revealed that her monthly rent stands at ₹36,000, while rented appliances cost around ₹5,000.

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{{^usCountry}} She shared that she spends approximately ₹4,000 on electricity and househelp services, and her grocery and food delivery expenses range between ₹7,000 and ₹8,000 a month. “I cook most of my meals and try to eat clean,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared that she spends approximately ₹4,000 on electricity and househelp services, and her grocery and food delivery expenses range between ₹7,000 and ₹8,000 a month. “I cook most of my meals and try to eat clean,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ' ₹68,000 rent, ₹31,000 on fitness': Bengaluru 'millennial' couple breaks down ₹1.66 lakh monthly expense)

Further, Shruti shared that her transportation costs come to roughly ₹4,000-5,000 per month, while expenses on Pilates, gym memberships and fitness classes total around ₹5,000. She also mentioned spending on coffee, dining out and “random cravings”, though she described those expenses as variable. As for shopping and impulse purchases, she joked, “We don’t discuss these.”

Summing up her experience of living independently in Bengaluru, Shruti wrote, “Adulting in Bangalore is fun. My bank account may disagree.”

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HT.com has reached out to Shruti. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: ₹45,000 on rent, ₹1.1 lakh on shopping and outings: Bengaluru woman breaks down monthly expenses)

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many users sharing their own rental experiences in the city.

“Mine is also 36k in HSR but flat size is small,” wrote one Instagram user.

“36!??! For 1 bhk?” commented another.

A third user quipped, “So I am not the only one who spends money on comfort.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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