47,000 in India vs 22 lakh in US: Indian man compares healthcare, explains why he wants to move back

An Indian man working in the US has shared his experience of receiving medical treatment in India and America, explaining why healthcare is one of the reasons he plans to move back to India.

The man compared two medical emergencies he experienced in the two countries. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

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In an Instagram video, Yuvaan Ibañez Garware compared two medical emergencies he experienced in the two countries. Recalling his experience in India, Yuvaan said that he had fainted multiple times a few years ago and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was given a private room "right away with zero paperwork".

He said that doctors conducted several tests, including ECGs, MRIs, CT scans and blood work, and that he was able to speak to the doctor whenever he wanted. He shared that after a few days, he received a diagnosis and treatment plan, with the total bill coming to around $500 (approximately ₹47,000).

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He then contrasted this with an incident in the US, where he said he developed severe chest pain while playing basketball. "I couldn't call the ambulance because here it costs thousands of dollars," he said, adding that he drove himself to the hospital while "writhing in pain".

Yuvaan claimed that he then spent more than an hour and a half in the waiting room while his forms and documentation were processed. Once admitted, he said that doctors told him he had suffered a "mini heart attack" and began conducting tests.

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However, he alleged that he struggled to see the doctor during his stay. "Whenever I asked to see the doctor, they just told me he's too busy and will come at a later time," he said.

He also recalled an unpleasant experience while having blood drawn, claiming that a nurse missed his vein multiple times and told him to "shut up" after he screamed in pain. Yuvaan said that he was eventually sent home without a clear diagnosis or follow-up plan.

"And then the bill came. It was $23,000 (around ₹22 lakh)," he said. Yuvaan added that despite having top insurance, for which he was paying thousands of dollars, he still had to pay $7,000 (around ₹6.67 lakh) out of pocket. "America literally punishes you for being sick. They literally prey on your downfall, bro," he said.

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Yuvaan acknowledged that the US has advantages, including good weather and infrastructure, but said healthcare was a major reason he did not want to settle there.

In the comments section, Yuvaan clarified that he is Indian and grew up in Pune for 16 years. "I'm just working in the US rn!!" he wrote.

(Also Read: NRI forced to leave US after his entire project gets moved to India team: ‘The irony!’)

What did social media say?

The video prompted several users to share their own experiences with healthcare in the US.

One user wrote, "I've been to the ER twice in the US and both those times they took a bunch of money only to tell me 'they don't know what happened' tf you mean."

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"I went to the ER once and had to pay 800 out of pocket because I didn't know I was caffeine intolerant. I sat in a chair and only had water. $800 for sitting down and drinking water," shared another.

"Literally my answer to everyone who keep asking me y I choose to work in India rather than US," wrote a third user.

"That's true . The Indian medical sector is one of the best in terms of the diagnosis..many people come here for medical treatment.. compared to western countries it's quite cheap," said another.

"Right decision bro we moved 3 months back living in tier 1 city in a very posh locality literally living kingly lives. Got 11 maids in total air quality is good. Services are mind blowing we were just too scared to move but moved for our ageing parents and now celebrating every festival together. I would say the beat decision ever. Why were so skeptical I don't know India has changed a lot its not like a decade back," commented one user.

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