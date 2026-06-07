' 68,000 rent, 31,000 on fitness': Bengaluru 'millennial' couple breaks down 1.66 lakh monthly expense

A Bengaluru “millennial” couple’s detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses has yet again sparked a discussion on the city’s high cost of living. In an Instagram video that has garnered over 1.5 million views, Megha and her husband, Shubham, gave a glimpse into the lifestyle of a family of 3, which prioritises health and fitness while managing household and childcare expenses. The duo revealed that their family spent ₹1.66 lakh in May, excluding investments and vacation expenses.

The couple revealed that their family spent ₹1.66 lakh in May. (Instagram/@the12absproject)

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“Everyone says Bangalore is expensive. But how expensive? This is how much we spent in May as a family, and where it went. This doesn't include our monthly investments or our summer trip as we maintain separate funds for that,” the couple wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

Take a look at the video below:

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Breaking down the expenses, Shubham said that rent and utilities formed the largest chunk of their monthly budget. “Of course, this is our largest expense, which amounted to ₹68,000,” he said.

The family also spent heavily on health and fitness. Gym memberships, personal training sessions, supplements, sports activities, and training gear together added up to ₹31,000 for the month, they revealed.

The couple also detailed the cost of maintaining household support. “We employ a nanny, a cook, and a cleaning house help that totaled up to ₹29,000,” Shubham explained.

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Further, the duo revealed that another ₹18,000 was spent on groceries, while toddler and pet-related expenses came to nearly ₹8,000. These included diapers, toys, clothes and food for their dog.

Concluding the video, Megha said, “Our last bucket is miscellaneous expenses, such as eating out, entertainment, shopping, OTT subscriptions, transport, which totalled ₹12,000.”

Summing up the family’s spending, Megha revealed that the “grand total” spent for May was around ₹1.66 lakh.

HT.com has reached out to the couple. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: ₹50,000 rent for their first home">Bengaluru woman shares why couple chose higher EMI over ₹50,000 rent for their first home)

Social media reactions

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The video triggered a discussion online, with many debating whether the spending was high, average or even frugal by Bengaluru standards.

One user wrote, “That’s a very clear breakup! And it’s also good that you are getting time for fitness living in Bangalore with all the commuting!”

“This is average.. and very normal for a Bangalorean family!” commented another.

“Really? I thought it was impossible to even survive under 2 lakh per month.. wow! You guys are very frugal!” wrote a third user.

“I also live in Bangalore but hardly 50k expenses.including rent grocery my toddler exp, health exp, subscription and eating outside all,” shared another.

“Low… rents are so expensive… depends where do u stay… where we live rent is min 85k 3bhk …. My nanny takes 25k,” wrote one user.

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