80K rent, 5 months' deposit yet landlord not okay with bachelor: Bengaluru founder shares ‘nightmare’ rental ordeal

High rents, large security deposits and landlords reluctant to rent to bachelors are among the challenges many house-hunters face in Bengaluru. Now, a Bengaluru-based startup founder has gone viral after sharing his experience of searching for a flat in the city.

Raj Vikramaditya is the founder of learning platform takeUforward and a former Google techie. (LinkedIn/Raj Vikramaditya)

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In a post on X, Raj Vikramaditya, founder of learning platform takeUforward and a former Google techie, detailed his ordeal, calling flat hunting in Bengaluru a “nightmare”. He claimed that even after agreeing to pay ₹80,000 in rent and a 5-month security deposit, he still faced resistance from landlords because of his “bachelor” status.

Listing his constraints, Vikramaditya wrote, “Started flat hunting (2BHK)… Needed a gated society for security reasons… Closer to HSR, that avoids choke points.” He said that he found 2 BHK apartments with rents ranging between ₹60,000 and ₹90,000, een for falts with “matchbox bedrooms”. He added that many of the properties were 10-15 years old and yet demanded steep rents and security deposits.

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{{^usCountry}} “Being a bachelor is an issue with most owners,” the founder wrote, further listing challenges he faced during the search. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Being a bachelor is an issue with most owners,” the founder wrote, further listing challenges he faced during the search. {{/usCountry}}

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Vikramaditya said that brokers often charged a month’s rent as commission but rarely accompanied prospective tenants for flat visits. He also complained that desirable properties would get booked within hours and that owners expected tenants to move in almost immediately after a flat became available. “If the flat is available from 20th let's say, most owners want you to occupy it from 21st, irrespective of 21st being few days away, and don't understand that you usually start on 1st of the month anywhere,” he wrote.

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Vikramaditya said that after an extended search, he eventually finalised a flat with a monthly rent of around ₹80,000 and a security deposit equivalent to 5 months’ rent. “The owner was not okay with Bachelor, the agency had to show my profile, and then convince them,” he wrote.

He said that to move into the apartment, he would need nearly ₹5 lakh upfront, including the deposit and other expenses. “So to move in on 1st, I need to have ~5L gone from the account (although I get the deposit back), but still, how will someone manage that who's new and has just started,” he said.

Vikramaditya further questioned the reluctance of some landlords to rent to bachelors and added that tenants already lose a month’s rent during the move-out process and that such restrictions seemed unnecessary.

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“Overall a pathetic experience overall, done ranting, thank you,” he concluded.

(Also Read: ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting'">Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting')

Social media reactions

The post quickie caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing their own stories about Bengaluru’s rental market.

“Married person here, we are looking for a flat with 50k budget. Most of the brokers are not even replying at that amount,” one user wrote.

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The founder responded, “I started with 55-65 range, had to go up a bit, because of the same reason.”

Another user asked why he chose Bengaluru as the base for his company despite the city’s housing challenges. To this, Vikramaditya simply responded, “Weather”.

Some users also shared similar frustration.

“oh bro i agree so hard with all the above. it has by far been nothing but a fuckin nightmare. Finding a place shouldn’t be this hard. And IF YOU HAVE TO MOVE TO A GATED SOCIETY, ALREADY YOU HAVE REJECTED 65% of the flats. ffs, get better infra and living places for people,” one user wrote.

“That's why left Bangalore 10 yrs back, despite rules in place, landlords behave like mafia. 80 for 2bhk, you get that in 30 in Pune with 2 months rent,” commented another.

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“think it's so much better in Delhi NCR . You only pay 2 months deposit...Also you can get excellent flats in that range...They are looting in the name of rent.. Also it was one of the reasons they wanted badly to start working from the office,” wrote a third user.