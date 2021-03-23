Home / Trending / Ruskin Bond shares pic with his favourite book. It may surprise you
Ruskin Bond shares pic with his favourite book. It may surprise you

A picture shared on Facebook shows Ruskin Bond holding his favourite book.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Ruskin Bond sitting with his favourite book. (Facebook/Ruskin Bond)

When it comes to the art of storytelling, Ruskin Bond is one of the names that instantly pops up in one’s mind. Woven with delightful words, Bond’s stories are something most of us grew up with and cherish reading even today. Now, the author, also known for his sense of humour, has shared a post on Facebook that may make you smile. It features his favourite book and you’ll be surprised to know what it is.

“My favourite book,” reads the simple caption of the post. The picture included in the post shows Bond sitting with a voluminous edition of the Oxford English Dictionary.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 21, the post has garnered over 8,000 reactions and lots of comments. People shared varied comments ranging from showering love for the remarkable author to lauding his sense of humour. Others simply shared heart emojis for the share.

“A very useful book indeed,” wrote a Facebook user. “My favourite story-teller! Love your stories and writing,” commented another.

“Salute to your sense of humour,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

