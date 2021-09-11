Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian cosmonauts conduct spacewalk on ISS, video wows people

International Space Station took to Instagram to share the spacewalking video of the Russian cosmonauts.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:16 AM IST
The image shows Russian cosmonauts conducting spacewalk,(Instagram/@iss)

A video showcasing two cosmonauts from Russia spacewalking has now left people intrigued. Shared on the official Instagram account of the International Space Station (ISS), the video may have the same effect on you too.

“Cosmonauts wrap up second spacewalk to set up science module. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos concluded their spacewalk today at 6:16 p.m. EDT after 7 hours and 25 minutes. It was the second of up to 11 spacewalks to prepare the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module for operations in space,” reads the captions shared with the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago on September 10. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 95,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated different comments.

“Well done everyone have a great day and evening,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cosmonauts are so awesome! Thanks for showing us that object flying off like that! Real treat to see that,” expressed another. “So cool,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

