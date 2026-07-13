Russian woman shares 9 everyday things that ‘just make sense’ in India, internet reacts

A Russian woman living in India has caught the internet's attention after sharing 9 everyday habits that "just make sense" once you start living in the country. From mastering the pressure cooker to instinctively trusting locals over Google Maps, her observations have resonated with many online.

Anastasia Sharova shared the list in an Instagram post. (Instagram/@anasharovasingh)

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Anastasia Sharova shared the list in an Instagram post, highlighting the unique, often unwritten rules that shape daily life in India. Her video has since sparked discussion online, with many users adding their own experiences in the comments.

"Things that just make sense in India," read the text on her video.

In the caption, Sharova wrote, "Knowing how many whistles on a pressure cooker it takes to boil chana, and how many are needed to boil a potato (and not mixing it up)." She also spoke about learning to "look in 4 directions at the same time" while driving on Indian roads.

Her list included giving sweets to neighbours even if they do not celebrate the same festival, drying clothes away from direct sunlight to preserve their colours, and using incense in rural homes to keep insects away.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharova also said that she has learnt to rely on directions from locals rather than blindly following Google Maps. Other habits she mentioned included calling almost every Gen Z person "bro", effortlessly mixing languages in a single sentence, and offering water to anyone who enters the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharova also said that she has learnt to rely on directions from locals rather than blindly following Google Maps. Other habits she mentioned included calling almost every Gen Z person "bro", effortlessly mixing languages in a single sentence, and offering water to anyone who enters the house. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Russian woman living in India reveals 11 cultural habits her Indian family has to adjust to)

How did social media react?

The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with her observations while sharing a few of their own.

"What about putting more than one type of food together in the pressure cooker, to save time and cooking gas?" one user wrote.

"The water or coffee part to give to peoples when enters home is similar to Italy way of doing when a Guest Come visit you!" commented another.

"Yes, the water part was a shocker for me when I learnt water has to be paid for in some countries,especially Europe. Cos here water to anyone is a basic and a must thing, at least the normal water if not the bottle water... But again every country or culture has its own ways," wrote a third user.

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