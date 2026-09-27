Russian woman tries Jaipur Metro for the first time, rates experience ‘10/10’

A Russian woman living in India recently tried the Jaipur Metro for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by the experience. From the station near Hawa Mahal to the platform and overall journey, she appeared impressed by what she saw.

Russian woman shares her first Jaipur Metro experience. (Instagram/@vera__india)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Vera Prokofeva documented her first Jaipur Metro experience and gave it a glowing rating.

Russian woman tries Jaipur Metro

The video was shared by Instagram user Vera Prokofeva, who describes herself as a Russian living in India in her Instagram bio. In the clip, she can be seen speaking to a staff member at the metro station before making her way towards the platform.

“We want to go to the metro station, which is nearby Hawa Mahal,” she says in the video before getting help from the staff. She then appears to take in the station and its surroundings.

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{{^usCountry}} “Very good. I would say nice platform. Ten out of ten. So far,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Very good. I would say nice platform. Ten out of ten. So far,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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As the video continues, Prokofeva films different parts of the station and appears impressed by its appearance. After reaching the station near Hawa Mahal, she continues documenting the experience.

“It’s ten out of ten,” she says, before adding, “It looks like Dubai Metro.”

The text on the video reads, “Trying Jaipur metro for the first time.”

Watch the full video below:

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How did the internet react?

The video prompted several reactions from viewers, including people from Jaipur and others who had recently travelled on the city's metro.

One person shared an update about the ticketing system, writing, “I went to Jaipur two months ago, but back then, the ticket wasn't a token; it was a paper QR ticket.”

Another welcomed her to the city, simply writing, “Welcome to Jaipur.”

Several viewers thanked her for documenting the experience. One person wrote, “Thank you for visiting Rajasthan and experiencing the hospitality of Jaipur.”

Another viewer suggested that the Jaipur Metro network could be expanded to cover more tourist attractions. “I am also from Jaipur but I believe that Jaipur Metro route should also be there at other historical places like Amber Fort, Jalmahal so that it will be convenient for the guests coming from outside,” the user commented.

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One person shared a personal connection to the video, writing, “That blue tinset is my home just beside it, Jaipur Metro 10/10.”

Another viewer said they were watching the reel from Bengaluru Metro, while others encouraged Prokofeva to try the Delhi Metro and Rapid Rail.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)