Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s bridal collection ad draws flak over ‘unhappy models’

Renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has come under fire over models’ expressions in his latest bridal collection - Heritage Bridal 2023. The advertisement has received considerable backlash from people, with one saying, “Attending a funeral in that attire? Is it? funeral collection? Would it hurt to smile?” “Has anyone died? Are they going to a funeral? Why so sad faces in the name of fashion? Pathetic!” enquired another.

Models in Sabyasachi’s bridal collection. (Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial)

The collection was shared with the caption, “Heritage bridal 2023.” In the ad for Sabyasachi’s collection, models can be seen donning sarees of different colours, along with sporting sunglasses. However, the choice to show models with neutral expressions hasn’t gone down well with netizens. The designer also shared a video of the models walking down the stairs wearing his bridal collection.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee below:

Here’s a video from the ace designer’s bridal collection:

Both posts were shared three days ago by the designer on his official Instagram account. They have since received a flurry of reactions from the netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this collection by the designer:

“The matam collection,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I think there is a typo error. The tagline should be ‘Funeral Collection’.”

“Sad. Very sad. Looks like a funeral,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Pov : Attending funeral.”

“Your models are like they perennially attend only funeral homes!” expressed a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Don’t know why, but this looks so depressing. Remove it please!”

“Is this your mourning collection, Sabyasachi?” enquired a seventh.

An eighth remarked, “Even expensive things like Sabyasachi don’t bring any happiness.”

