Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s bridal collection ad draws flak over ‘unhappy models’

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s bridal collection ad draws flak over ‘unhappy models’

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 06, 2023 05:55 PM IST

A person reacted to Sabyasachi’s bridal collection and wrote, “Even expensive things like Sabyasachi don’t bring any happiness.”

Renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has come under fire over models’ expressions in his latest bridal collection - Heritage Bridal 2023. The advertisement has received considerable backlash from people, with one saying, “Attending a funeral in that attire? Is it? funeral collection? Would it hurt to smile?” “Has anyone died? Are they going to a funeral? Why so sad faces in the name of fashion? Pathetic!” enquired another.

Read| ‘She’s so done…’: Model’s expression while wearing Sabyasachi bridal attire goes viral

Models in Sabyasachi’s bridal collection. (Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial)

The collection was shared with the caption, “Heritage bridal 2023.” In the ad for Sabyasachi’s collection, models can be seen donning sarees of different colours, along with sporting sunglasses. However, the choice to show models with neutral expressions hasn’t gone down well with netizens. The designer also shared a video of the models walking down the stairs wearing his bridal collection.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee below:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here’s a video from the ace designer’s bridal collection:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Both posts were shared three days ago by the designer on his official Instagram account. They have since received a flurry of reactions from the netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this collection by the designer:

“The matam collection,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I think there is a typo error. The tagline should be ‘Funeral Collection’.”

“Sad. Very sad. Looks like a funeral,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Pov : Attending funeral.”

“Your models are like they perennially attend only funeral homes!” expressed a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Don’t know why, but this looks so depressing. Remove it please!”

“Is this your mourning collection, Sabyasachi?” enquired a seventh.

An eighth remarked, “Even expensive things like Sabyasachi don’t bring any happiness.”

Also Read| Woman recreates Alia Bhatt's iconic violet Sabyasachi lehenga from scratch for her brother's wedding. Watch

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral sabyasachi sabyasachi mukherjee
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP