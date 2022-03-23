Sachin Tendulkar asks people to save water. Video has a Khaby Lame-related twist

Sachin Tendulkar is an avid Instagram user. Often he takes to the platform to share posts that are of different kinds. From showcasing snippets of his life to talking about different issues, his posts never fail to create a buzz. Case in point, this recent video shared by the Master Blaster on saving water. What makes the clip even more entertaining to watch is the Khaby Lame-related twist in it.

“Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right,” Tendulkar wrote while posting the video. He shared the clip a day ago on World Water Day. This day is observed every year on March 22 to highlight the importance of water and raise awareness about the water crisis in the world.

The video opens to show water falling from a tap that is not properly closed. The video then shows Sachin Tendulkar closing the tap and using the signature style of Khaby Lame to point that out. In case you’re unaware, Lame gained popularity with his videos, especially on TikTok, by debunking useless life hacks. At the end of each video he uses both his hands – in a sassy way – to point out what he has done.

Sachin Tendulkar also added a few hashtags while sharing the video. They’re #WorldWaterDay, #SaveWater, #Water, and #KhabyLame.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 7.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ha ha I love your expressions in the end,” comedian Sunil Grover wrote. “Save water, save lives,” posted an Instagram user. “A Khaby style,” posted another with a laughing out loud emoticons and then added, “but point noted Sir.” A few also posted fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

