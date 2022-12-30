Sachin Tendulkar enjoys authentic Rajasthani food, calls it 'anokha'

Time and again Sachin Tendulkar has proved that he is a foodie. From sharing about his favourite pasta place to enjoying an authentic Goan meal, Sachin Tendulkar surely knows his way around food. Recently, the cricketer shared another one of his videos where he was seen relishing freshly made bajra rotis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the short clip, you can see Sachin Tendulkar approaching two women and asking them what they are cooking. The women say that they will be making wheat and bajra rotis on the chulha. Further in the video, the cricketer says that the rotis made on the chula taste much better than the regularly cooked ones. He even brings his plate near the women who then serve him the ghee-laden rotis.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Chulhe pe bane khane ka swaad hi anokha hota hai!"

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared it has been liked by more than six lakh people and has several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Sachin Sir is very humble and very down to earth. Stay blessed sir. Another person added, "Wah sir..you are so humble." A third person wrote, "Sir really down-to-earth person you are an inspiration to all of us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON