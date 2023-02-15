Sachin Tendulkar is impressed with this girl's batting skills, shares video on Twitter. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media and often shares intriguing posts. Now, the legendary cricketer has shared a video of a young girl and her impressive batting skills. The child can be seen playing with some boys and striking consecutive sixes in the video.

In the post's caption, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting." He also added the hashtags #CricketTwitter and #WPL.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded on the microblogging platform, the video has been viewed 1.4 million times and has also received several likes. Many people have even commented on the video.

Take a look at a few comments here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Talent is abundant in India just need more opportunities to conquer the world with abilities and talent." A second person added, "The player is really following the line and length of the ball. Proper training, guidance, and support can bring up such unknown talents." A third person in the comments added, "Sir, these are the hidden gems of our great country. If given the opportunity, they could future turn the game of cricket to the next level."

