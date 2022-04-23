Sachin Tendulkar posts about his father’s poems on Instagram on World Book Day

World Book Day 2022: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is known for sharing snippets from his life on social media and keeping his millions of fans entertained. In his latest post on Instagram, he has shared photos of himself reading a book by his father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a poet and novelist, on the World Book Day which falls on April 23. Wearing blue T-shirt and denims, Sachin can be seen reading the book Sahitya, which was written by his father, while sitting on a chair in the garden.

The post was shared less than an hour ago and it has received over 71,000 likes so far.

“Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!” he captioned the post along the hashtag World Book Day.

See the post below:

In another post shared by the Master Blaster today, he is seen reading and listening to the poems of his father.

“Reading and listening to the poems written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba. Prajakta is a collection of poems written by him. A few years back, we made the book into a music album,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Your father Ramesh bhai ji was obviously a hugely talented literary man,” commented an Instagram user.

The comments section of the post was filled with advance birthday wishes for Sachin Tendulkar whose birthday falls on April 24.

The World Book Day is celebrated on April 23 to promote the joy of reading.

What are your thoughts about this post by Sachin Tendulkar?