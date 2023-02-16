Sachin Tendulkar shares an adorable video of him playing with his dogs. Watch

Dogs have the ability to melt anyone's heart. We love playing and spending time with them. And they never fail to make us smile. Recently, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable video of him playing with his dogs, and this clip will surely brighten your day.

In the short video that was shared a few hours ago, you can see the former cricketer playing with his pet dogs outside his home. They can be seen running around and playing fetch. In one of the shots, Sachin Tendulkar even picks up the dog and pets it.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "A house isn't a home without these two! #dogsofinstagram #funtime #doglover #petstagram."

Take a look at the sweet video here:

Since this video was posted, it has been viewed 2.7 million times and has been liked by many people. The posts has also received several comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "It's beautiful to watch ..lovely video sir." Another person wrote, "I love that he loves animals a lot." A third person posted, "Dogs make a house a home!" Many other people have reacted using heart and clap emoticons on the post.