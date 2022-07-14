Sachin Tendulkar shares pictures of stunningly beautiful Scottish highlands

Sachin Tendulkar recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his current holiday destination. He posted four incredible images of stunningly beautiful Scottish highlands along with a sweet caption. Since being shared, his post has created a buzz among netizens.

“The Scottish highlands are stunningly beautiful. And we thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality at the Whispering Pine Lodge. It was the perfect place to relax, explore, and escape the hustle & bustle of city life,” the cricketer wrote while posting the pictures. He also shared several hashtags like #scotland and #vacation. The post is complete with the beautiful images of the Master Blaster enjoying the natural beauty of Scottish highlands.

Take a look:

The pictures were posted about 19 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received a heart from cricketer Yuvraj Singh. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

“Nice view,” shared an Instagram user. “Wonderful location,” expressed another. “Oh my… you are in Scotland. Most welcome sir. Wish I could bump into you,” commented a third. “Beautiful,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart or fire emoticons.

