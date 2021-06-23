Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya react
trending

Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya react

There is a possibility that the images of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan will leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Actor Sagarika Ghatge took to Instagram to share the images.(File Photo)

Actor Sagarika Ghatge recently took to Instagram to share two adorable pictures with husband, and former cricketer, Zaheer Khan. As the post’s caption, she shared two emoticons. Since being posted, her share has grabbed the attention of many, including sportstars Sania Mirza and Hardik Pandya. It also accumulated a response from Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The images show Zaheer Khan dressed in a black t-shirt, while Sagarika Ghatge is seen wearing a sky blue coloured dress. Take a look at the pictures. There is a possibility that their images will leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.

The pictures have been shared around 20 hours ago. Since then, they have collected nearly 71,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

While reacting to the post Sania Mirza wrote, “Miss you guys.” To this, Ghatge replied, “Miss you more,” along with a heart emoticon.

As for Hardik Pandya, he reacted with a heart emoji. Ritika Sajdeh wrote, “See you’ll sooooon.”

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Sagarika Ghatge?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sagarika ghatge zaheer khan instagram
TRENDING NEWS

‘Auto correct’ gets new meaning in this video, Anand Mahindra finds it hilarious

Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Netizens react

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP