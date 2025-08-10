‘Salary at 10AM, resignation at 10.05AM’: Indian HR’s LinkedIn rant triggers ethics debate

A LinkedIn post by an Indian HR professional has stirred a debate on social media after they shared a story about an employee's alleged resignation just minutes after receiving their first paycheck. Lashing out at the employee, the HR professional claimed that the last-minute resignations reflect “a lack of maturity,"

“Salary credited at 10:00 AM, resignation emailed at 10:05 AM,” the post read, mentioning how the HR team invested hours into onboarding the employee and their team spent weeks training them.

"Let’s talk about professional ethics. The company welcomed you, trusted you, and gave you a platform to grow. And then—five minutes after your first salary hit your account—you walked away. Was that fair? Was it ethical?" she wrote.

Lashing out at the employee, the HR professional claimed that the last-minute resignations reflect “a lack of intent, maturity, and accountability,” urging professionals to communicate honestly if they feel a role or company isn’t the right fit.

“If something didn’t feel right: You could’ve spoken up. You could’ve asked for clarity or help. You could’ve made a conscious exit, not a convenient one. No job is "easy." Every role takes commitment, patience, and effort. Growth doesn’t come with your first paycheck — it comes with perseverance. So before pointing fingers at “culture” or “role mismatch,” Pause. Reflect. Communicate. Because in the end, your professionalism is defined not by your post — but by your actions," the post read.

The post received mixed reactions, with many users offering support to the employee. "Could not disagree more. When corporations start putting their employees first, the employees will start putting their companies first," said one of them.

Another added, "Ethics? Let’s be clear: salaries are paid for work already done - not for charity, not in advance. If someone resigns after getting paid, it means they fulfilled their obligation for that month."

Other argued that often employees are laid off in a similar sudden manner. "How is it justified to terminate employees in the middle of the month without proper notice or explanation?" said one of them.