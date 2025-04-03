Menu Explore
Sam Altman asks internet to get over Ghibli style? CEO turns Indian cricketer in Anime AI pic

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 03, 2025 06:27 AM IST

Sam Altman’s Anime style post in a jersey with India written on it has prompted a flurry of remarks on X. While some were impressed, others turned critics.

Sam Altman has had his share of fun with the Studio Ghibli-style photo using the latest native image generator of ChatGPT. First, he changed his X profile picture into a Ghibli-style image, then shared an AI-created picture of himself with his newborn son. However, the latest one he created is different from the others, and this AI art shows him in Anime style. The CEO also shared the prompt he used to get the visual.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted this picture of himself in Anime style on X. (AFP, X@sama)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted this picture of himself in Anime style on X. (AFP, X@sama)

“Prompt: sam altman as a cricket player in anime style,” the OpenAI CEO wrote while sharing a photo. The image is particularly interesting as it shows him holding a cricket bat while wearing a jersey with the word “India” written on it.

Also Read: Woman asks ChatGPT to Ghiblify her image, gets bizarre version with three hands: 'Tumse na ho payega'

Take a look at the post here:

The picture prompted a discussion among social media users, especially the desi audience. An X user tagged Perplexity AI and asked, “Is he a better player than Virat Kohli?” The chatbot replied, “Hard to say, considering this is just an anime-style depiction and not a real-life comparison! Virat Kohli's cricketing skills are legendary with proven records, so it’s safe to say he’s still the benchmark for greatness on the field.”

Also Read: Sam Altman drops an emoji to react to Ghibli pics of PM Modi, internet reacts

Another added, “Are you Indian?” A third posted, “You represent Indian cricket now.” A fourth wrote, “The surroundings look like a baseball stadium, and it’s a baseball, not a cricket ball, here in the image created. Quite a basic error if you’re talking about wanting to grow in India!”

A few also referenced Altman’s previous X posts about Ghibli-style image creation. In one of his posts, he urged the users to slow down, posting, “This is insane; our team needs sleep.” Later, he teased a version 2 posting, "Y’all are not ready for images v2..."

What are your thoughts on this anime-style image posted by Sam Altman?

