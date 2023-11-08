Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Sam Bahadur trailer: X finds Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'brilliant'

Sam Bahadur trailer: X finds Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'brilliant'

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 08, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Since the trailer of Sam Bahadur was released, it didn't take much time for netizens to share their reactions. Here's what X has to say.

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film Sam Bahadur is out now, and X has a lot to say about it. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Kaushal in the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also has Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Sam Bahadur

Since the trailer for the film was released, it didn't take much time for netizens to share their reactions. Many people say that Vicky Kaushal looks amazing in the trailer, and people can't wait to watch it. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal thought he was ‘not handsome enough’ to play Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur)

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual said Vicky Kaushal looks ‘brilliant’ in the role.

Someone even called it ‘the best biopic of India.’

According to a third, Sam Bahadur is going to be a ‘super hit.’

A fourth shared, "Vicky Kaushal's transformation into Sam Bahadur is beyond words!"

Here's what a few others posted.

About the film:

The trailer of the film was launched in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande. During the event, Director Meghna Gulzar, producer Ronnie Screwvala, and co-stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also present.

The film will cover Manekshaw's career, which spanned more than 40 years. It will include important turning points in his life, like serving in World War II and leading the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict that resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.

