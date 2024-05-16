Samsung mocks Apple’s iPad Pro commercial with its ‘UnCrush’ ad: ‘Creativity cannot be crushed’

After Apple’s “crush” ad sparked controversy last week, Samsung encashed on the opportunity and released their “UnCrush” ad, saying that they would “never crush creativity”. Samsung in its latest ad said that "creativity cannot be crushed" after Apple released its "crushed" iPad Pro ad. (X/@SamsungMobileUS)

Apple’s “crush” iPad Pro ad

In May this year, Apple released its latest ad to promote the iPad Pro—the company’s thinnest product ever with the most “advanced” display.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the ad on X with the caption, “Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.”

The video opens to show several creative tools,a guitar, piano and paint cans, kept on the platform of a giant hydraulic press. Within a matter of a few seconds, they all are destroyed one by one. When the hydraulic press starts rising again, the remnants of the destruction vanish, and instead, the new iPad is unveiled. The one-minute ad was set to the song “All I Ever Need Is You” by Sonny and Cher.

Apple apologised after uproar

Minutes after Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the ad showing the destruction of creative instruments and devices, the Internet termed it “tone deaf” and said that it was an “insult” to the artists. Apple

Apple then apologised for the ad, saying that “creativity is in their DNA”, but it “missed the mark” with the ad. The company also said it won’t air the ad on television as planned.

Samsung’s latest “UnCrush” ad

Samsung’s latest ad is in response to this one. The ad opens with a woman stepping over debris and spilt paint, reminiscent of the end of Apple’s big hydraulic press incident. She then sits down and hums and plays notes on a guitar. The notes were displayed on her Galaxy Tab S9 and the power of Galaxy AI.

Watch Samsung’s latest ad here:

The video was shared on May 16 on X. It has since then gone viral with 3.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has also received over 13,000 likes and numerous comments.

