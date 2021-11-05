Sania Mirza gives hand to husband Shoaib Malik, this is how he reacts. Watch

Never let the magic and fun run out of your marriage. That seems to be the message ace tennis star Sania Mirza is sharing through a delightful video she posted on her Instagram page.

Mirza shared a Reel in which she followed a viral trend that involves giving your hand to your partner to see how they react.

Most videos show the partner either kissing the hand or holding it. Some, however, give it an unusual spin. Just like this video in which Mirza’s husband, former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Shoaib Malik wonders for a bit before handing her a feeding bottle.

“11 years of marriage and a child later,” reads the caption of this Instagram Reel, preceded by three eye roll emojis.

Watch the fun between the husband-wife duo below:

Since being posted about a day ago, the video has gone viral and gathered more than two million views and the count keeps going up every second.

“This video made my year! OMG hilarious!” - reads a comment with a generous amount of laughing emojis.

“Favourite duo,” commented an individual while another commenter made things even more fun when they said, “thank God he didn't give you a cricket ball!”

What do you think about this moment of joy between the power couple?