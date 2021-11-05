Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sania Mirza gives hand to husband Shoaib Malik, this is how he reacts. Watch
trending

Sania Mirza gives hand to husband Shoaib Malik, this is how he reacts. Watch

Sania Mirza shared a Reel in which she followed a viral trend that involved giving her hand to her husband to see how he reacts.
Sania Mirza gives her hand to husband Shoaib Malik. (instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 03:39 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Never let the magic and fun run out of your marriage. That seems to be the message ace tennis star Sania Mirza is sharing through a delightful video she posted on her Instagram page.

Mirza shared a Reel in which she followed a viral trend that involves giving your hand to your partner to see how they react.

Most videos show the partner either kissing the hand or holding it. Some, however, give it an unusual spin. Just like this video in which Mirza’s husband, former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Shoaib Malik wonders for a bit before handing her a feeding bottle.

“11 years of marriage and a child later,” reads the caption of this Instagram Reel, preceded by three eye roll emojis.

Watch the fun between the husband-wife duo below:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted about a day ago, the video has gone viral and gathered more than two million views and the count keeps going up every second.

“This video made my year! OMG hilarious!” - reads a comment with a generous amount of laughing emojis.

“Favourite duo,” commented an individual while another commenter made things even more fun when they said, “thank God he didn't give you a cricket ball!”

What do you think about this moment of joy between the power couple?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
couple goals sania mirza
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Distinguished gentleman': Himalayan cat sits on top of door, looks cute. Watch

Dogs engage in yawning duel. Watch video for your daily dose of cuteness

Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch

Daughter asks dad how he fell in love with her mom. Watch what he answers
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP