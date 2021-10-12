Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sania Mirza grooves on KiDi’s viral song ‘Touch It’. Watch this fun video

Sania Mirza is the latest celebrity to groove to viral song ‘Touch It’ by KiDi.
Sania Mirza is the latest celebrity to groove to KiDi's viral song 'Touch It.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:10 AM IST
By Shreya Garg

A lot of netizens are enjoying grooving on KiDi’s viral song ‘Touch It’. The latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon is Sania Mirza. She uploaded a reel on Instagram, giving it her own twist. The share has collected many wonderful reactions from the netizens. It also makes for a fun watch.

“Can you relate,” asks the caption of her post. The video opens to show Mirza enacting the lyrics of the song. The highlight of the video is the expressions of Mirza. There’s a possibility that you will watch the hilarious video over and over again.

Take a look at the funny video:

 

The clip, since being shared, has been viewed over 55,000 times. It has received several comments. “Actually laughed out it loud,” wrote one Instagram user. “Ha ha ha...dhansu,” commented another with laughing out loud emoticons. “Cute,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

instagram
