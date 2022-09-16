Sania Mirza hilariously pulls sister Anam’s leg the way most older siblings do. Watch their funny video

There are certain jokes or pranks that older siblings often love to play on their younger brothers or sisters. The Internet is also filled with such videos that show the hilarious interactions between siblings. Sania Mirza recently joined the list with a funny video featuring her along with her sister Anam Mirza. In the video, the tennis player says a joke that both older and younger siblings can relate to.

“If you’ve said this to your younger sibling!,” she wrote and posted the video. Take a look at the clip which you may find hilariously relatable too.

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received several likes, including one from PV Sindhu. The video has prompted people to post various comments. Some showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Har kisi ke sath aisa hota hai [Everyone faces this],” posted an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “Yes,” agreed another. “Hahaha… I guess every sibling says this,” commented a third. “OMG! So relatable,” wrote a fourth.