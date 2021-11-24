Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sania Mirza shares how she is giving her legs ‘a bit of a break’ in interesting post
trending

Sania Mirza shares how she is giving her legs ‘a bit of a break’ in interesting post

Sania Mirza's post on Instagram attracted comments from many, including actor Neha Dhupia.
Sania Mirza shared the image with a witty caption (representational image).(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 11:31 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you follow the official Instagram page of Sania Mirza, then you may be aware of the various kinds of posts she often shares. From talking about tennis to celebrating different moments with her family to taking part in online challenges to enjoying fun moments, her posts are of different kinds. Just like this post she shared along with an interesting picture.

“Thought I'd give my legs a bit of a break,” the ace player wrote along with a smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji. Her share is complete with an image.

Take a look at the post to see what she shared:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about 22 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 2.1 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

Actor Neha Dhupia reacted to the post with four face with tears of joy emoticons. A few others posted the same emoji to showcase their reactions. “It's terrific,” commented another individual.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sania Mirza?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram sania mirza
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP