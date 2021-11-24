Sania Mirza shares how she is giving her legs ‘a bit of a break’ in interesting post

If you follow the official Instagram page of Sania Mirza, then you may be aware of the various kinds of posts she often shares. From talking about tennis to celebrating different moments with her family to taking part in online challenges to enjoying fun moments, her posts are of different kinds. Just like this post she shared along with an interesting picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thought I'd give my legs a bit of a break,” the ace player wrote along with a smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji. Her share is complete with an image.

Take a look at the post to see what she shared:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared about 22 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 2.1 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

Actor Neha Dhupia reacted to the post with four face with tears of joy emoticons. A few others posted the same emoji to showcase their reactions. “It's terrific,” commented another individual.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sania Mirza?