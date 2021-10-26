Sania Mirza shares sweet picture with son Izhaan. Sonu Sood hearts post

Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. Amid those, she also shares sweet videos or images with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Case in point, this latest share by the ace tennis player. Her post has now gathered tons of likes, including one from actor Sonu Sood.

“My little,” Mirza wrote while sharing the picture. The image shows the mother and son looking towards the camera. While Mirza is seen wearing a hat, Izhaan is seen sporting a headgear with mouse ears.

Take a look at the sweet post shared by Sania Mirza that may make you say aww - and that too repeatedly.

The post has been shared about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments. A few also mentioned how Izhaan's birthday is approaching. He celebrates his birthday on October 30.

“Is someone turning a year older???? Do we see a few extra teeth coming up???? Who could that cutie be!!!!!” wrote actor Rakshanda Khan. Singer Ananya Birla reacted by posting heart emoticons. Mohammed Asaduddin also posted a comment and wrote, “Miss him.”

