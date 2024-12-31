Sara Tendulkar’s 12-step guide to thriving in 2025: 'It's okay to change your mind'

Sara Tendulkar’s 2025 plans might leave us all in awe. In her recent Instagram post, Sara, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, shared 12 powerful life lessons that will guide her into 2025. From embracing failure to manifesting growth, Sara’s reflections reveal a mindset that prioritises self-love, personal growth, and staying true to oneself. Sara Tendulkar opens up about the 12 things that will shape her journey in 2025.(Screengrab Instagram/@saratendulkar)

In her post, the 27-year-old added 12 slides, each dedicated to a specific month of the year, offering a unique lesson for each.

“This year has been full of growth, self-discovery, and embracing imperfections; I’m so grateful for the experiences that have shaped me into who I am today” the caption of the post reads.

“Here’s a glimpse at some of the lessons of 2024 I’m hoping to carry with me into the new year” she further adds.

Sara highlights the importance of asking for help when needed, reminding herself that there’s nothing wrong with seeking support. She embraces the idea that her profession doesn’t have to be limited to one thing, encouraging herself to explore multiple passions throughout her life.

Check out the post here:

In her post, Sara shares her plan to give herself the freedom to make mistakes and fail, recognising that growth often comes from uncomfortable experiences. She also acknowledges that it’s okay to change her mind, embracing the flexibility of personal choices.

Sara also emphasises the importance of spending time with people and things that bring joy and energy. "How you feel about yourself radiates outwards," she adds.

Taking care of her body is a priority for Sara Tendulkar, knowing that it will take care of her in return. She also trusts in the power of manifestation, believing that putting positive intentions into the universe can help bring her dreams to life.