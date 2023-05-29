Saree-clad woman dances to Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen’s Laga Laga Re

The song Laga Laga Re from the 2005 romcom Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, picturised on actors Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, has been a fan favourite since its release. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kamaal Khan, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and penned by Sameer, the song has been etched into the hearts of many. Over the years, people have expressed their adoration for the song in various ways, from singing their own renditions to showcasing their dance skills. Recently, a video of a woman gracefully swaying to the enchanting beats of the song has gone viral on social media and is winning poeple’s hearts.

Woman dancing gracefeully to Laga Laga Re. (Instagram/@dancewithalishaofficial)

The Instagram page Dance With Alisha shared the video with the caption, “Flickering.” The video shows Alisha, dressed in a saree, dancing to the timeless melody of Laga Laga Re. From the very beginning until the video ends, it is pretty difficult to take your eyes off her.

Watch the viral dance video here:

The video, shared on March 1 on Instagram, has been viewed over 1.9 million times. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted:

An Instagram user posted, “Danced very well.” “Superb dance,” joined another. A third wrote, “Wow! Excellent dance.” “Awesome moves,” commented a fourth. A fifth shared, “Nice dance.” The comments section is replete with love-struck and fire emoticons.

