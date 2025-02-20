Satya Nadella shares with Indian YouTuber his advice for new employees at Microsoft

Microsoft’s Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella recently shared a piece of advice for new employees at his company. He revealed it in an interview with Indian YouTuber Dwarkesh Patel. They also spoke about AGI and quantum breakthroughs. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in coversation with Indian YouTuber Dwarkesh Patel. (X/@dwarkesh_sp)

During the interview, Patel asked Nadella about his time at Microsoft and being a “company man.” The CEO responded that he had been with the company for 34 years and never thought himself a company man, adding that he feels “more excited” each year about being at Microsoft.

“Seriously, for anybody joining Microsoft... as long as they feel that they can use this as a platform for both their economic return but also a sense of purpose, a sense of mission that they can accomplish by using us as a platform. Right, so therefore that’s the contract,” he continued. He then went on to speak more about the company’s culture.

Patel shared the interview video on X. He also gave a breakdown of when the CEO talks about what subject. Patel added that around 1:05:43, Nadella spoke about his 34 years at the company and shared his advice for the new employees.

Take a look at the video here:

Satya Nadella responds to X post:

The CEO took to the comments section of Patel’s X post and thanked him. “Thanks, @dwarkesh_sp. It was a fun conversation chatting about everything from AI to gaming and quantum!” he wrote.

How did social media react?

