Saving lives in his auto, this Belgaum man has ferried over 500 patients

Since the COVID-19 in India last year, many good samaritans have come forward to help those in need. While many were facing difficulty finding ambulance services, a man from Uttar Karnataka saved lives amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Manjunatha Ningappa Pujari, recognized as a ‘nocturnal ambulance man’ is saving lives in the regions of Belgaum, Karnataka, in his auto.

Manjunatha Ningappa Pujari

This 42-year-old had already served over 300 people by providing free ambulance services at night. He received the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and Royal Success International Book of Records for his selfless aid during the pandemic.

Manjunatha was able to ferry about 185 Covid patients in his auto-ambulance during the second wave.

“My father passed away due to Covid last year. During this, there was no one to help us, and it led me to help virus-affected patients,” Manjunatha said in a conversation with Life Beyond Numbers.

He ferried some patients free of cost, and some paid for his service. Manjunatha donated all the amount he received to the Ashraya foundation and other organizations to help the needy.

Not just that, he has also distributed over 100 grocery kits in collaboration with the Prayaas team and Sanjay Kuligod, a local, and 15 kits from his end.

Manjunatha works three jobs in a day to run his family and serve the needy.

“I drive auto from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. I donate my earnings to the Ashraya Foundation, NGO. I work part-time as an office assistant and part-time as a bill collector to run my family. After work, I ferry individuals to hospitals in the middle of the night,” he added.

Years ago, Manjunatha did not have an auto. A pregnant woman in his neighborhood needed an emergency ambulance service. He soon enquired to borrow a car from a friend, which took him about two hours to arrange.

This incident made him decide to buy an ambulance. But, due to financial constraints, he purchased an auto to serve the needy.

“It has been five years that I am driving the auto to aid those who need emergency medical support. I wanted to serve in the Indian Army. But, in 2003, I met with an accident and suffered a femur bone fracture, which damaged my left arm. I always wanted to serve the nation and people around me.“

“My family stood by my side”

“My family is my inspiration. Without their help, I wouldn’t be able to pursue my dream. My mother, Shantamma Pujari helped me purchase an auto by selling her gold ornaments and, my late father, Shri Ningappa Pujari always motivated me to achieve my goal. My wife, Rajeshwari Pujari, and son, Vinayak Pujari, are helping me throughout the COVID emergency, by attending the calls to waking me up in the nights to make sure I could help those in need of my service.“

Even after his death, Manjunatha wants to help and decided to pledge his body to Jawaharlala Neharika Medical Institute for medical research. He has also been a regular blood donor and has completed 44 donations to date.

Manjunatha Ningappa Pujari

He provides home delivery services for those under quarantine, such as food and other necessities.

He said, “I want to buy an ambulance to assist those who need emergency services with advanced facilities. I’ll never stop working for a good cause.“

He wishes that his son follows his lead and joins the Indian Army. “My son is my ray of hope for the future.”

His selfless work is an inspiration. Manjunatha asks everyone to come forward and show kindness and uplift humanity.

This story was first published in Life Beyond Numbers.