SBI employee retires after years of service, emotional farewell video goes viral

A retirement video of an employee of the State Bank of India has gone viral on social media, capturing a heartfelt moment from her final day at work. Viral video showed an SBI employee retiring as colleagues in Kerala gave her a warm farewell at the branch. (Instagram/usreshma)

The video was shared on Instagram by one of her colleagues, Reshma, who is also an artist.

The footage was reportedly filmed at an SBI branch in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. It shows the elderly employee quietly completing her last tasks at her computer before colleagues gather around to mark the special occasion.

A quiet end to a long career In the video, the woman is seen finishing her work on the system, reflecting the calm routine that has likely defined years of service. Soon after, her colleagues join her to celebrate the moment.

The clip shows the employee posing for photographs with fellow staff members while receiving gifts and warm wishes. As part of the farewell ceremony, the branch manager also presents her with a certificate recognising her service.

“Happy retirement,” read the caption of the post shared by Reshma.

Watch the clip here: