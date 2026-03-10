SBI employee retires after years of service, emotional farewell video goes viral
A heartfelt retirement video of an SBI employee from a Kerala branch went viral.
A retirement video of an employee of the State Bank of India has gone viral on social media, capturing a heartfelt moment from her final day at work.
The video was shared on Instagram by one of her colleagues, Reshma, who is also an artist.
(Also read: Celebrity chef punched, kicked, publicly humiliated employees at 3 Michelin star restaurant: ‘Work felt like war’)
The footage was reportedly filmed at an SBI branch in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. It shows the elderly employee quietly completing her last tasks at her computer before colleagues gather around to mark the special occasion.
A quiet end to a long career
In the video, the woman is seen finishing her work on the system, reflecting the calm routine that has likely defined years of service. Soon after, her colleagues join her to celebrate the moment.
The clip shows the employee posing for photographs with fellow staff members while receiving gifts and warm wishes. As part of the farewell ceremony, the branch manager also presents her with a certificate recognising her service.
“Happy retirement,” read the caption of the post shared by Reshma.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts with heartfelt messages
The video prompted several heartwarming reactions online, with many social media users sharing messages of appreciation and nostalgia.
One user wrote, “This is so wholesome. After giving so many years to the job, she truly deserves such a beautiful send off.” Another said, “Watching this made me emotional. Our parents have spent their entire lives working quietly like this.”
A third user commented, “Respect for all the bank employees who dedicate decades of their lives to public service.” Another wrote, “Her smile says everything. Retirement must feel both emotional and peaceful.”
Several viewers also reflected on the passage of time and the value of workplace bonds. One comment read, “This is why colleagues become family over the years.” Another user said, “Such moments remind us that a career is not just about work but about relationships built along the way.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More