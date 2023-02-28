'Scary and majestic:' Video of King Cobra ‘standing up’ will send shivers down your spine

Nature is stunning in a lot of ways but at the same time, it can be scary too. And this video of a King Cobra shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda proves it.

"The king cobra can literally ‘stand up’ and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground." wrote the IFS officer as he shared a chilling video of a King Cobra. The video shows the snake standing upright atop a muddy platform with its head raised.

Watch the chilling video here:

Looks scary, doesn't it? This clip was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The clip also has over 3000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "My dad and I had seen such a thing years back in the village, jitters down the spine, both of us were shivering and ran back home." Another person posted, "My mom had an experience with a King Cobra when it was found lying peacefully on top of a steel basket in our work area in the kitchen. The snake then decided the washing machine was a good place to hide. The fire department came to the rescue, and my dad went with them to make sure it was left alive." "Scary and Majestic at the same time," added a third.

