School peon rings his final bell after 38 years of service, internet moved: 'Aansu aagaye'

A touching video of a school peon ringing the bell for the last time after 38 years of dedicated service has melted hearts across the internet. A viral clip showed a school peon ringing the bell for the last time after 38 years, leaving the internet emotional. (Instagram/amikutty)

The viral clip shows the emotional moment when students gather to cheer as the long-serving staff member performs his routine one final time.

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named @amikutty_, has crossed more than 19 million views. In the clip, the elderly peon, fondly called Das uncle, is seen smiling through the emotions as the bell rings and the crowd erupts in applause.

A tribute to a quiet pillar of the school

The caption accompanying the post read, “After 38 years, Das uncle rang his last bell. The man who marked every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence—all part of the school’s heartbeat. Today, as he rang his last bell, we celebrate him. Das uncle who made time itself feel familiar.”

Check out the clip here:

The message resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom recalled similar unsung heroes from their own schools who shaped daily memories with simple acts of kindness and dedication.

Internet reacts with love and nostalgia

Instagram users flooded the comment section with emotional reactions. One person wrote, “ Aansu aagaye.” Another commented, “The kind of respect and love he’s getting shows what truly matters in life.” Someone else added, “I’m crying. This video reminded me of my own school peon who was like family to us.”

A user expressed, “So much emotion in a single bell ring. What a beautiful farewell.” Another wrote, “He must have seen generations of children grow up. That’s a lifetime of service.” One comment read, “Such a simple yet powerful moment. The love he receives says everything about his character.” Another added, “This is what real legacy looks like—not fame, not money, just hearts touched.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)